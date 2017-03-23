Munson Healthcare Awaits Affordable Care Act Repeal Vote

The future of the Affordable Care Act doesn't just impact patients, it makes a difference to health care providers.

A possible Affordable Care Act repeal has Munson Healthcare concerned.

They say since the Affordable Care Act was implemented they've seen a 15% reduction in their uncompensated care, but they are prepared to adjust if they have to.

Dianne Michalek, System Director of Corporate Communications and Public Relations says, “Over the years there have been many changes in health care reform and every time something like this has come our way we've been able to be in a position of strength in a system and be able to serve our patients.”

We will have continuing coverage on the historic vote throughout the day Friday.