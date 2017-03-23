Fremont Rec Center Lifeguard Employee Accused Of Hiding Cellphone Camera In Girl's Locker Room

"For us, safety, making sure this does not happen again."

A former rec center employee is, accused of using his cell phone to record video of girls in a pool locker room.

The Fremont Rec Center's director says a lifeguard found the phone open and near the pool yesterday morning.

Fremont police arrested another lifeguard after they found video on his phone taken inside the women's locker room.

Jakob Bradley is accused of hiding his cell phone inside the locker room to record high school athletes.

The director says the Fremont Community Recreation Authority performs background checks on all employees and Bradley had nothing on his record.

Now the organization is reviewing rules to ensure this can't happen in the future.

"The locker room is a private place,” says Thomas Elmer. “It's where you go in, it should be you, doing your thing with nobody filming you or taping you, anything. You should be alone to do your thing and then leave securely."

Bradley had been employed for two months at the rec center.

Parents were contacted and the director says this was an isolated incident.