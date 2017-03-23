Emmet County Residents React to Potential ACA Replacement

With the future of federal healthcare policy still up in the air, it has people throughout Northern Michigan wondering what it will mean for them.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Jurik spoke to people who could be affected.

"I would just like to see some sort of happy medium," Britta Dennis said.

The vote was postponed, but the question of what's to come with federal health care has patients like Britta Dennis on edge.

She was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma when she was 24 and beat it, but needs her health insurance under the Affordable Care Act to stay healthy.

"I get scans every three months," Dennis said. "Those are $6,000-$8,000 a pop every three months, so the marketplace was very easy. It provided me with actual coverage which in previous years I wouldn't even be able to have."

The thought of losing her health insurance with the possible changes follows her every day.

"I'm terrified," Dennis said. "It's very scary for me. It's very scary for my family."

For others like David Stepanovich, the changes from the Affordable Care Act have cost him big time.

"I lost my insurance when he said we could keep our insurance, so then I got new insurance and I couldn't go to the doctor I was going to because that insurance, that doctor didn't take," Stepanovich said.

He also saw his premiums go up by $200 and his deductible by thousands.

"That's a lot of money, a ton of money," Stepanovich said." I would love to give my people all raises. $12,000 a year that's coming out of my pocket, so that hurts them too."

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan says the changes could leave 13,000 people just in their four county region without insurance.

"I think this bill sets us back decades in terms of where we were funded, how we're funded and how many people have health insurance coverage," Health Department of Northwest Michigan public information officer Mike Swain. "We're keeping an eye on these developments."