Rep. Cole's CPL Photo Bill Moves to Senate, Firearms Stores React

A new bill just passed through the Michigan House and could mean a more streamlined process when getting a concealed pistol license.

Representative Triston Cole's bill would clarify a current bill to allow the Secretary of State to share license photos with Michigan State Police.

People interested in getting their CPL can currently provide a legal photo of their own.

By allowing the departments to share the same photo, Cole hopes it'll make it faster for people to get their CPL.

Local gun shops say any way to make it easier for people to exercise their second amendment rights.

"I'm thinking its going to streamline the process and all that it does is protects the person that holds the drivers license from infringement on our rights," Hot Shot Firearms owner Donald Kline said.

The bill will now go to the senate for consideration.