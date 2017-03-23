Cherry Capital Airport K-9 Featured in U.S. Coast Guard Photo Competition

Piper, the Cherry Capital Airport K-9, has been entered in the U.S. Coast Guard’s annual Shutter Shootout yet again.

Last year, the photo featuring Piper won the March Madness bracket-style competition.

And this year’s photo with Piper has already made it to the sweet 16.

The photo contest has to involve the Coast Guard.

When Piper and his handler Brian Edwards aren’t at the airport, they’re spending time at the Coast guard Air Station Traverse City.

“For me, not being in the service, but having the utmost respect for people in the service, that's pretty awesome to have your dog well respected by people in the service and put smiles on their faces when they're at work. So it's pretty awesome,” says Brian Edwards, operations supervisor at Cherry Capital Airport.

Visit the official USCG Facebook page to vote.