Hook and Hunting: Leave Baby Animals In Their Place

As temperatures creep back up, more people are spending time outside.

But the DNR is warning everyone not to take baby animals this spring.

The DNR says many species of wildlife hide their young for safety and are not abandoned.

The agency says many baby animals can actually die if removed from their natural environment.

And for those that don't, they are unable to revert back to life in the wild.

“When wild life is typically taken out of the wild it's not in the best interest. Many times we can't raise an animal like their mother would. What you're trying to do is help it might actually end up hurting it,” Katie Keen, Wildlife Communications Coordinator said.

Some wildlife can also have diseases or parasites that can be passed on to humans or pets.

Always contact the DNR before removing an animal from the wild.