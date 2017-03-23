Fife Lake Twp. Votes Whether Or Not To Stay With Grand Traverse Rural Fire Dept.

Another township could leave the Grand Traverse Rural Fire Department, several have opted out over the past few years.

Fife Lake's Township board is voting on whether or not they will stay part of Grand Traverse Rural Fire, or if they will run their own department.

Fife submitted a letter last week, letting Grand Traverse Rural Fire know they will be voting tonight.

If they leave, it will be official January 1 of next year.

Board members say the bottom line is doing what is best for their township.

