Traverse City Mom Arrested for Drunk Driving, Child Endangerment

A Traverse City woman was arrested after a deputy spotted her swerving all over the road with her kids in the car.

A Leelanau County deputy stopped the car Wednesday afternoon.

The woman was heading south near M-22 and Welch Road and appeared to be drunk.

It was around three Wednesday afternoon when deputies spotted a woman swerving along M-22 along Welch Road. When they pulled her over, not only did she appear to be highly intoxicated, she had two young kids in the car.

“The utmost responsibility you have at that time is to operate in a safe manner so that you don't jeopardize yourself, your passengers, or anybody else,” says Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich.

An afternoon patrol in Empire Township had a Leelanau County Sheriff’s deputy stopping a dangerous situation.

“Saw the vehicle go off the road. Saw the vehicle swerving and appeared to be erratically driven,” says Sheriff Borkovich.

Inside the car – a Traverse City woman with her 13 and 7-year-old sons.

“This appears to be the second operating while under the influence arrest for this particular individual,” Sheriff Borkovich says. “So obviously it's something that has come to a point where it's a problem, but hopefully it's taken care of and hopefully with good guidance, some court, possibly jail sentences, some counseling, and some rehab she can get through this.”

Sheriff Borkovich says drunk driving arrests are on the rise.

“We’re making drunk driving and drug arrests at 7 o'clock in the morning, noon, three in the afternoon as this one was, 9 at night, midnight,” says Sheriff Borkovich. “It just seems to be a growing problem.”

Addiction Treatment Services says these situations are a public health crisis.

“As a community, we want to make sure our children our safe,” says Chris Hindbaugh, CEO of Addiction Treatment Services. “So whatever we can do as a community, whatever we can do as an agency to make sure people have access to care, and that we don't stigmatize, we don't judge people that seek care.”

The woman was arrested for operating while intoxicated and child endangerment.

Her blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit to drive.

The kids were turned over to a family friend.

Her name and photo will be released after she is arraigned.