Cadillac City Manager Receives Community Builder Award

Cadillac's city manager earned himself and the city some recognition and was awarded for his work spearheading the Cadillac Commons.

City Manager Marcus Peccia was honored with the community builder award in Lansing.

The Michigan Municipal League is recognizing his work with the Cadillac Commons and the crowdfunding campaigns that made it possible.

Peccia says he couldn't have done it alone.

"By no means am I the only person that deserves recognition for the community builder award, as the name suggests community builder award this was a community effort. Without the support of the city council, the mayor, DDA and the chair this would not be something possible,” Peccia said.

Peccia became city manager in 2009 and has more than 18 years of experience.