Kingsley Business Donates $5,000 To Help Michael Stevens Brave The Shave

In less than a week, we not only reached our goal of raising $7,500 for childhood cancer research, but we surpassed that.

Michigan This Morning meteorologist Michael Stevens will keep his promise and shave his head live on March 31.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Kingsley H&R Block donated $5,000 to the cause.

Every year they donate between $2,000 and $5,000 to a community cause, and childhood cancer is something that hits close to home for everyone there.

"Last couple of years we've had a lot of conversations where we've had people that have actually died or have had cancer deaths in their family. In the past we've donated to other cancer organizations, and this year we decided to see a local celebrity that wanted to take on a charge and we wanted to help him achieve that charge,” explains owner Anthony Temple, Kingsley H&R Block.

All proceeds will go to St. Baldrick’s.

We now have a new fundraising goal of $16,510. If we reach that, Adam Bartelmay will also shave his head.

