Traverse City Man Admits To Business Break-Ins

A Traverse City man accused of breaking into businesses has admitted to the crime.

Brian Meade pleaded guilty this week to one count of breaking and entering into a building with intent.

Meade was arrested in January after Grand Traverse County sheriff's detectives linked him to break-in's at The Beat Lab and Advanced Mapping Technology.

His charges of receiving and concealing stolen property, having burglary tools and being a habitual offender were dropped.

He will be sentenced April 21.