Clare County Man Accused of Stabbing Friend During Argument Over $15

A Clare County man is recovering after he was stabbed during an argument over $15.

It happened at the Sterling Way Apartments in Mount Pleasant shortly before midnight Wednesday.

The victim says he and a friend were fighting over the cash, and said he refused to pay the suspect.

Deputies say the suspect pulled out a boot style knife and stabbed the victim in the leg.

When the victim and friends couldn't stop the bleeding, they went to Walmart for medical supplies.

That's when the 911 call came in and the victim was taken to the emergency room with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say the suspect admitted to stabbing his friend.