Gov. Snyder To Lower Flags Friday To Honor Air Force Capt. Kille - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Gov. Snyder To Lower Flags Friday To Honor Air Force Capt. Killed In Plane Crash

Posted: Updated:

Flags will be lowered to half-staff Friday in Michigan to honor an Air Force captain who was one of three service members killed in a plane crash.

It happened during a training flight in New Mexico.

Pilot Andrew Becker died March 14.

Becker was from Novi, near Detroit.

Governor Rick Snyder says Becker "will be remembered for his brave service to his country."