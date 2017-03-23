Ford: First Quarter Earnings Expected To Be 50 Percent Lower Tha - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Ford: First Quarter Earnings Expected To Be 50 Percent Lower Than Last Year

Rising costs and lower sales.

Ford says its first quarter earnings will be about 50 percent lower than last year.

The company said it expects to earn between 30 and 35 cents per share in the first quarter.

That's down from 68 cents a year ago.

The company says lower sales and increased costs of engineering electric and self-driving vehicles will impact its earnings in the first quarter.