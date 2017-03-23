Pilot Hit, Killed By Propeller In Kalamazoo County

A bizarre, deadly accident in southwest Michigan, where a pilot was hit in the head and killed by a propeller.

It happened Monday at a private airstrip in Kalamazoo County's Brady Township.

The sheriff says Michael Westveer, from Vicksburg, was trying to hand-crank the propeller to start it when he was hit.

Westveer was found after he didn't show up as planned to meet a friend.

Federal transportation authorities are expected to review the case.