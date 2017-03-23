Sights and Sounds: Spring Swimming

Parts of Northern Michigan are bailing out after skies opened to a deluge of rain. Homes are filled with water, streets turned into rivers.
Parts of Northern Michigan are bailing out after skies opened to a deluge of rain. Homes are filled with water, streets turned into rivers.
A military plane practicing for an air show on crashed at Dayton International Airport.
A military plane practicing for an air show on crashed at Dayton International Airport.
Several roads are closed in Isabella and Midland counties after a strong band of storms moved across the state.
Several roads are closed in Isabella and Midland counties after a strong band of storms moved across the state.
Many homes have serious damage in Beaverton.
Many homes have serious damage in Beaverton.
Dozens of people are expected in downtown Kalkaska Friday evening for a "No Hate in Kalkaska" demonstration.
Dozens of people are expected in downtown Kalkaska Friday evening for a "No Hate in Kalkaska" demonstration.
A woman is dead after a car crash in Oceana County. MSP Hart Post say two cars were traveling west bound on M-20 when one of the cars hit the other from behind.
A woman is dead after a car crash in Oceana County. MSP Hart Post say two cars were traveling west bound on M-20 when one of the cars hit the other from behind.
The torrents of rain Thursday night flooded many farm fields, causing crop damage.
The torrents of rain Thursday night flooded many farm fields, causing crop damage.
A fisherman caught a live Asian carp in a Chicago waterway, about nine miles from Lake Michigan.
A fisherman caught a live Asian carp in a Chicago waterway, about nine miles from Lake Michigan.
Wine and food lovers looking for something to do this weekend will be able to check out the ninth annual Traverse City Wine and Cider festival.
Wine and food lovers looking for something to do this weekend will be able to check out the ninth annual Traverse City Wine and Cider festival.
A woman's death has been deemed accidental after her body was found in Manistee Lake.
A woman's death has been deemed accidental after her body was found in Manistee Lake.