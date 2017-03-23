Feeding Your Family From The Farmers Market: Spring Has Sprung

When your stomach is growling, you may not immediately think to eat a salad to help fuel your body.

Michelle Dunaway and Grace Derocha, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, might change your mind.

This week, they're making a delicious spring salad full of fresh, healthy ingredients.

Shaved Cauliflower and Pea Salad with Chickpeas and Yogurt Mint Dressing

Ingredients:

• 2 Cups Fresh Peas, blanched and cooled

• ½ head Cauliflower, shaved on a mandolin or chopped small

• 3 Turkish cucumbers, shaved or finely sliced

• 6 radishes, shaved or finely sliced

• ½ cup chopped Mint

• ½ cup chopped parsley

• 5 scallions, finely sliced

• 1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Yogurt Dressing:

• 1 Cup Greek style plain yogurt

• 3 Tbsp lemon juice

• 2 Tbsp Olive Oil

• 1 ¾ tsp kosher salt

• fresh cracked pepper

• 1 Tbsp honey

• 1-2 cloves garlic, finely minced

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, combine the salad ingredients.

2. In a small bowl, whisk the yogurt dressing ingredients together.

3. Fold the yogurt dressing into the veggies and gently toss to combine.

4. The salad will seem very tart and salty, but let it stand 15 minutes, and stir again before serving. The veggies will absorb the salt, and balance itself out. Serve with sprouts or microgreens as a garnish. Enjoy!

