What's Happening in Northern Michigan: Easter Egg Hunt, Grilling is Good, Retro Weekend

Grab your retro gear and head out to the hill for one more weekend of skiing.

Courtney Sheffer, from the West Michigan Tourist Association, has a look at What's Happening in Northern Michigan.

Downtown Charlevoix is hosting an Easter egg hunt in East Park on Saturday, April 15.

While looking for Easter eggs, make sure to get your family's photo taken with the Easter bunny.

On Easter, area restaurants will be offering a great selection of brunch options, making Charlevoix the perfect destination for Easter weekend.

On Saturday, April 8, head to Chateau Chantal, just north of Traverse City, for its Grilling is Good class.

Back by popular demand, they'll help you prepare for your best grilling summer ever.

Get ready to pull out the grill and learn proper grill prep, how to choose your protein and how to trim and cut your own steak off the loin with this hands-on cooking experience.

After preparing your menu items, enjoy tasting Chateau Chantal wines alongside your creations.

Dust off the neon, ringer tees, gigantic jeans, and vintage sweaters this Saturday.

Whatever your decade, it's time to bring it back for Retro Weekend at Crystal Mountain!

Participate in the foot race up the mountain in the morning, or the bike race down the mountain in the afternoon.

Play "Name That Tune" during the DJ dance party and BBQ, and stick around for a free slopeside concert taking you on a journey through some of rock's most enduring classics.