Homeschooled Students In Gaylord Hit The Mark at CMU Tournament

A big misconception of homeschooled students is they're more sheltered and don't interact as much.

A group of homeschooled students in Gaylord are shooting that stereotype down, with bows and arrows.

Homeschool students in Gaylord are making their mark in Northern Michigan as archery state champs.

A group of homeschooled archers in Northern Michigan don't see each other every day at their lockers, but they do make it a point to meet up at the bow rack at least twice a week.

Christian Homeschoolers of Northern Michigan coach, Rod Bragg tells us the program began in 2009, “The program itself is made up of kids from grades 4th through 12th and we actually have all those kids actually sometimes on one team, this year we had two teams a high school and middle school.”

The program is made up of girl and boy athletes who have slightly fewer sport options than most-

Homeschooled student and archer Ashley Cook says, “With homeschooling it is harder to do sports because we don't go to public school so this is about one of the only sports we can go and compete with.”

The students definitely put up a fight.

They placed 3rd in the state at Central Michigan University this year.

One of the students Ryan Cook placed 1st as individual champ, “That was pretty crazy that was my highest I ever shot actually, There was a lot of people there and it’s a lot bigger its nothing compared to this you get a lot more nervous.”

The new state titles come well deserved to a group that coach Bragg says always hits the bullseye when it comes to teamwork; “I actually have two boys that have down syndrome and one of them shoots for us and that’s really cool that we're able to include kids like that, it’s not just the best athletes, but it is for everybody.”

Christian Homeschoolers of Northern Michigan does offer more sport programs like cross country as well.

For more information and how to sign up yourself click here.