Utah Man Killed In London Terror Attack

An American was killed and his wife was seriously hurt in Wednesday's London attacks.

A teacher from Spain and 15-year veteran police officer Keith Palmer were also killed.

ISIS is now claiming responsibility for the attack.

Kurt Cochran, from Utah, was in London celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife.

Kurt was one of three people killed in the terror attacks when a man drove a car into a crowd of people.

Police say Khalid Masood also stabbed a police officer to death before police shot and killed him.

Now a full scale terror investigation is taking place, but investigators believe Masood acted alone.

UK’s prime minister says he was born in Britain and was known to intelligence services.

Prime Minister Theresa May delivered a defiant message to Parliament Thursday.

The area across the river around Parliament remains a crime scene and is still closed.

The London attack is putting new focus on the use of vehicles as deadly weapons.

It's a tactic terrorists have been using with greater frequency lately.

Witnesses say the London attacker plowed through dozens of people.

That deadly formula has been used before.

In December, 12 people died at a Christmas market in Berlin.

In November, 13 people were injured by the driver of a Honda Civic at Ohio State University.

In July, the terrorist in a truck killed 86 people at a fireworks show in Nice, France.

To help stop similar attacks, metal posts called bollards can stop a truck going 50 miles per hour.

They are around every new US embassy and federal government building.