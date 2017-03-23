Leelanau Co. Deputies Arrest Mom For Driving Drunk With Kids In Car

Leelanau County deputies say they pulled over a mom with her two kids in the car. They say she was three times over the legal drinking limit.

Deputies stopped the woman Wednesday on M-22 and Welch Road after seeing her weaving all over the road.

They also smelled alcohol on her.

That's when they found out she was three times over the legal drinking limit.

The mom was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

She's also facing charges of child endangerment and has one previous conviction for operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

The two children were turned over to a friend.