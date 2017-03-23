Stanton Man Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Trees - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Stanton Man Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Trees

A Stanton man is in the hospital after his car went off the road, crashing into multiple trees.

Mecosta County deputies say it happened early Thursday morning on 95th Avenue in Hinton Township.

Deputies say the man received non-life threatening injures.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.