Former Russian Lawmaker Killed in Ukraine

Ukrainian police say a former Russian lawmaker has been shot and killed in Kiev.

Police say Denis Voronenkov was shot Thursday by an unidentified gunman at the entrance of a hotel in the Ukrainian capital.

Voronenkov was a former member of the communist faction in the lower house of the Russian parliament.

He moved to Ukraine last fall, and had been granted Ukrainian citizenship.

Voronenkov says the reason he left Russia was because of persecution by Russian security agencies.

He renounced his Russian citizenship after leaving.