Former Russian Lawmaker Killed in Ukraine

Wine and food lovers looking for something to do this weekend will be able to check out the ninth annual Traverse City Wine and Cider festival.
Wine and food lovers looking for something to do this weekend will be able to check out the ninth annual Traverse City Wine and Cider festival.
A military plane practicing for an air show on crashed at Dayton International Airport.
A military plane practicing for an air show on crashed at Dayton International Airport.
A new event center on new ground in Mackinaw City. The Headlands Waterfront Event Center is now open to the public. Located at the Headlands International Dark Sky Park, the center features patios, private rooms and amphitheater style seating, right on Lake Michigan...
A new event center on new ground in Mackinaw City. The Headlands Waterfront Event Center is now open to the public. Located at the Headlands International Dark Sky Park, the center features patios, private rooms and amphitheater style seating, right on Lake Michigan...
Tomorrow, thousands will make their way across the International Bridge, as part of the 31st annual bridge walk. For the first time, the bridge will be closed to all vehicles
Tomorrow, thousands will make their way across the International Bridge, as part of the 31st annual bridge walk. For the first time, the bridge will be closed to all vehicles
The Traverse City Film Festival is just around the corner, and Friday the event unveiled this year's lineup.
The Traverse City Film Festival is just around the corner, and Friday the event unveiled this year's lineup.
Many homes have serious damage in Beaverton.
Many homes have serious damage in Beaverton.
In Ludington, 130 local veterans were casting lines Friday. It's a much deserved thank you called Fish on for Freedom.
In Ludington, 130 local veterans were casting lines Friday. It's a much deserved thank you called Fish on for Freedom.
Halotherapy uses Himalayan sea salt to treat allergies, asthma or dermatological issues. It’s led to the new trend of going to salt spas, and there's a new one in Traverse City.
Halotherapy uses Himalayan sea salt to treat allergies, asthma or dermatological issues. It’s led to the new trend of going to salt spas, and there's a new one in Traverse City.
A drive out to Old Mission Peninsula will take you past beautiful vineyards, cherry farms and pieces of history.
A drive out to Old Mission Peninsula will take you past beautiful vineyards, cherry farms and pieces of history.
Parts of Northern Michigan are bailing out after skies opened to a deluge of rain. Homes are filled with water, streets turned into rivers.
Parts of Northern Michigan are bailing out after skies opened to a deluge of rain. Homes are filled with water, streets turned into rivers.
A military plane practicing for an air show on crashed at Dayton International Airport.
A military plane practicing for an air show on crashed at Dayton International Airport.
Parts of Northern Michigan are bailing out after skies opened to a deluge of rain. Homes are filled with water, streets turned into rivers.
Parts of Northern Michigan are bailing out after skies opened to a deluge of rain. Homes are filled with water, streets turned into rivers.
Several roads are closed in Isabella and Midland counties after a strong band of storms moved across the state.
Several roads are closed in Isabella and Midland counties after a strong band of storms moved across the state.
Many homes have serious damage in Beaverton.
Many homes have serious damage in Beaverton.
Dozens of people are expected in downtown Kalkaska Friday evening for a "No Hate in Kalkaska" demonstration.
Dozens of people are expected in downtown Kalkaska Friday evening for a "No Hate in Kalkaska" demonstration.
A woman is dead after a car crash in Oceana County. MSP Hart Post say two cars were traveling west bound on M-20 when one of the cars hit the other from behind.
A woman is dead after a car crash in Oceana County. MSP Hart Post say two cars were traveling west bound on M-20 when one of the cars hit the other from behind.
The torrents of rain Thursday night flooded many farm fields, causing crop damage.
The torrents of rain Thursday night flooded many farm fields, causing crop damage.
Wine and food lovers looking for something to do this weekend will be able to check out the ninth annual Traverse City Wine and Cider festival.
Wine and food lovers looking for something to do this weekend will be able to check out the ninth annual Traverse City Wine and Cider festival.
A woman's death has been deemed accidental after her body was found in Manistee Lake.
A woman's death has been deemed accidental after her body was found in Manistee Lake.
A fisherman caught a live Asian carp in a Chicago waterway, about nine miles from Lake Michigan.
A fisherman caught a live Asian carp in a Chicago waterway, about nine miles from Lake Michigan.