National Puppy Day: The Importance Of Adoption

Thursday is National Puppy Day!

The day brings awareness to the need for homes for orphaned pups and to educate people about the horrors of puppy mills across the country.

It was founded in 2006 by Colleen Paige, an author and celebrity pet and home lifestyle expert.

Paige also founded National Cat Day.

National Puppy Day is actually considered an international holiday now.

It trended worldwide on Twitter every year from 2012 to 2015.

Sarah and Catie spent Thursday morning at Elk Country Animal Shelter in Atlanta learning more about adoption and their available animals.