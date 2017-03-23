Anonymous Tip Leads TNT To Narcotics Arrest On US 131

Three people are in jail after the Traverse Narcotics Team received an anonymous tip.

TNT and Michigan State Police set up surveillance along US-131 after a tipster said a man was headed to Kalamazoo to purchase a large amount of narcotics to bring back to the Traverse City area.

Deputies found a vehicle that matched the description heading north on US-131 Wednesday night.

Police pulled them over and found three men from Traverse City and a woman from Grand Rapids inside the car.

Police also found cash, 13 grams of crack cocaine,16 grams of heroin and two ounces of crystal meth.

The woman and two men were arrested and are now lodged in the Grand Traverse County jail facing several narcotics charges.

Right now it's unclear what happened with the other man in the car.