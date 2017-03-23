MTM On The Road: HotDoggers Coney Island in Petoskey

After a January grand opening at Petoskey's Hotdoggers restaurant, Detroit-born Eric Voorheis brought a southeast Michigan tradition to the northern palate. The affordable and family-friendly menu features Koegel's Meats in all their coneys, plus fresh salads, sandwiches, kids meals and desserts. With an original location in front of Bay Harbor in Petoskey, the team is announcing two additional locations to open this spring in Charlevoix and downtown Petoskey. This National Puppy Day we get hotdogging at HotDoggers Coney Island!