Shooting In Wisconsin Leaves Four People Dead

We're following developing news in Wisconsin where a shootout left four people dead including a police officer Wednesday night.

The suspect is in custody.

Police say it started as domestic dispute at a bank in Rothschild just after noon.

When police got to the bank, they found two people with gunshot wounds and the suspect gone.

It was then followed by a second shooting at a law firm, and a third at an apartment complex.

It put nearby schools and a hospital on lockdown.

We’ll continue to monitor this developing situation and update you along the way.

