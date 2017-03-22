Traverse City Police Seek Help After Hit-and-Run

Traverse City police are still looking for your help tracking down the driver involved in a hit-and-run.

It happened around 9:45 on Wednesday morning at the corner of Barlow and Carver.

Police say an elderly man was driving west on Carver street when he was hit by a young woman with blonde hair who ran a stop sign.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, says he's beyond lucky.

“I did not see anything approaching, as I approached the intersection from that direction and suddenly I’m looking out my window and I thought this might be it. Fortunately I can stand here and tell you that.”

The man says the woman who hit him was driving a bright blue sedan.

Police believe it's a Honda with significant front end damage.

A witness says the license plate has the letters and numbers A, C, S, 1, 6, 0, and 9.

If you have any information, call police.