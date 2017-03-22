Cadillac Businesses Get Ready For Spring Rush

Even though it doesn't feel like it, spring is here and now several businesses are springing into action and making some changes to get ready for their busiest time.

"Making sure we have all the store stocked and ready to go to welcome in all of those extra people," said Amanda Goodman.

Sunshine and mild temperatures has some people with green thumbs already stopping in to local stores.

"Just started off by adding in our seeds for people to start at home and we've had a huge hit with that so far," said Amanda.

Along with selling seeds, Willow Mercantile is doing some spring cleaning in their greenhouse by stocking up on soil and mulch.

"Looking at what kind of shrubs we want and how many flower beds we want for that first weekend because it's going to be busy," Amanda said.

Across M-115, Benjamin Hardware is putting their winter gear away.

"Grass seed, garden hoses, fertilizer just a lot of new stuff customers are asking for this year," said Don Furr.

They are anxiously waiting for snowbirds to make their way back to Northern Michigan.

"I'm excited the warm weather is coming and I think everyone is getting ready for that process it's pretty busy each spring I think everyone is excited to be ready," said Don Furr.

