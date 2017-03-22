Pickford Man Will Spend At Least Five Years In Prison For Sex Cr - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Pickford Man Will Spend At Least Five Years In Prison For Sex Crimes

An update on a Pickford man who admitted to committing sex crimes against a child.

He has now been sentenced.

A judge sentenced Dustin Cornwell to at least five years in prison.

He was arrested in May of last year on three first degree sex crime charges involving a child under 13 in Raber Township.

Cornwell took a plea deal for a lesser charge just before his trial.