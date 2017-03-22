Former Employee Accused of Robbing Petoskey Wendy's; Roseville Man in Custody

"They had entered their building--there was no forcible entry--and that they had emptied the safe," Petoskey Department of Public Safety director Matthew Breed said.

A former Emmet County Wendy's employee was arrested for breaking into the restaurant safe after he was fired.

Court documents say a Wendy's employee saw the Roseville man near the building Thursday night, but didn't think much of it.

Documents say more than $2,000 was missing from the safe when employees came into the Petoskey Wendy's Friday morning.

The Petoskey Department of Public Safety determined the suspect was on an Indian Trails bus trying to get to California and he was picked up when he got off the bus in Grand Rapids.

Jacob Claes is facing charges for breaking and entering, safe breaking and larceny in Petoskey.

He was arrested on a warrant from Roseville for larceny in a building there.

"At 18 years of age, to have a felony warrant and lein for your arrest and then to commit what we believe to be another felony, it's sad," Breed said. "It's unfortunate for him. It does not indicate a good pathway."

Court documents say a majority of the money was recovered from Claes still in Wendy's bank bags.

His arraignment has not yet been set.