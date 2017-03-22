Northern Lakes Correctional Facility May Stay Open: GEO Group Pays For Upgrades

In this update, we are learning the Northern Lakes Correctional Facility in Baldwin may be staying open.

The Baldwin village president says the GEO Group, who owns the prison, is paying for a $7 million upgrade to Baldwin's waste water treatment plant.

Geo has told the village they now anticipate renewing a contract to house prisoners from Vermont and expect 400 additional prisoners to come from Ohio.

Geo also says they have been in talks to house illegal immigrants arrested as the federal government cracks down on illegal immigration.

