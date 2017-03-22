Wexford and Missaukee County Deputies Arrest Two People on Meth Charges

A woman and another man are now charged with having and making meth.

Deputies arrested them in two different counties after someone tipped-off deputies.

They arrested Kyler Martin-Major and Angela Buck-Bentley on several meth charges.

Deputies say they found Martin-Major with meth making items in duffel bags and then searched a home in Cadillac.

That led them to Buck-Bentley who was pulled over in Missaukee County.

Deputies say she had meth and more meth making items in her truck.

Neighbors say this isn't the first time they've seen police breaking up a meth lab in this part of Cadillac.

It was a tip that lead deputies in Wexford County to River Street where they found Kyler Martin-Major.

They say he had meth making materials with him in duffel bags.

“Things that are common items that you see every day, pop bottles, like a two liter pop bottle or something with a tube coming out of it propane, the small propane cylinders, lithium batteries strips or the remnants there of,” said Sheriff Jim Bosscher.

After searching a home nearby deputies in Missaukee County pulled over Angela Buck-Bently.

They say inside this truck was meth and items used to make it.

She also had burns on her feet from making meth.

“That stuff is very dangerous without a moving vehicle. You have chemical components that when they react, can blow up and obviously this woman had something go wrong in the manufacturing of meth that caused her to be burned,” said Bosscher.

It's a problem the Missaukee County Sheriff says continues popping up.

It's getting very frustrating the amount of people that are continually doing this, the cost that it's doing to our society it is just overwhelming sometimes,” said Bosscher.

People living in the area say this isn't the first time a meth lab's been discovered here, and they want the drugs out of the neighborhood.

“It's just people shouldn't be doing that because there's kids around here and everything,” said James Wilson.

Both of the people arrested are due back in court in April.