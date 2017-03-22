Prudenville Ice Wall Forms Along Houghton Lake Causing Damage On Land

“The wind last night was really, really bad out here. It's just scary, the power that it has.”

This massive wall of ice is blowing off Houghton Lake and onto land.

It's an amazing sight, but it's also causing damage.

9&10 News Cody Boyer and photojournalist Jeff Blakeman takes us to Prudenville's wall of ice.

------------------------------------------------------------

“About all I can say is wow, just Mother Nature pushing the ice,” says Stephen Yager, who lives along Houghton Lake waters.

The normal view of the lake from a seasonal stretch of Iroquois Drive is blocked by an unusually tall sight.

“A couple times, it bunches up pretty good here and there, but this size, I haven't seen for quite a while,” says Jeff Affholder, who has lived in the area for more than 40 years.

In some spots, the ice is taller than homes.

“It’ll knock down a house, no problem,” Affholder says. “If the wind kept blowing like it was yesterday, that house probably wouldn't be there."

Joe says he hasn't seen ice like this here since 1975.

He joined others, camera in-hand, to see it.

“It’s a couple times in a lifetime thing, you know?” Affholder says. “If you get a chance to see it, you should come down and look at it. The power of Mother Nature."

Many, like Joe, say they haven't seen a wall like this in years.

The chunks of ice in the heaps along the shore are not light.

Some say the ice is beautiful but as you can see, every rose has its thorn.

“There's going to be a lot of new docks and shore stations this summer after this gets done melting,” Yager says.

Stephen lives down the lake shore from the wall.

“Last weekend, guys were out here ice-fishing in the east bay,” Yager says. “It's kinda scary."

He says homes around here are mostly seasonal.

No house has seen damage...yet.

“It could be inside the houses, depends on the wind and Mother Nature,” Yager says. “Not much you can do as long as you back away from the water's edge. Right at the water's edge, you are really, really vulnerable to this."

It may take weeks for this ice to melt.