Community Leaders Learn First-hand the Importance of Meals on Wheels

Traverse City seniors, greeted with a pleasant surprise during their Meals on Wheels delivery, a visit from mayor Jim Carruthers.

The mayor is one of the many local officials riding along with volunteers during the program's Community Champion Week and March for Meals campaign.

This is happening in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties.

Fox 32’s Megan Woods joined the mayor for Wednesday morning's ride, and found out why this campaign is even more crucial.

“It's more crucial now more than ever because of the federal budget cuts we're hearing about.”

Community Champions Week was originally created to show not just tell local leaders what Meals on Wheels means to the community.

Mayor Carruthers says, “I got to do this last year and it's really eye opening because you realize it doesn't matter where you live or the size house you live in a lot of people need this service. They're shut-ins, they can't get out, this is the only social opportunity they might have in a day to meet someone, this is their nutrition.”

But during a time where budget cuts could be a possibility it becomes more than just an opportunity to deliver a hot meal.

Meals on Wheels Client John Phillips says, “I hope they never stop it though because we'd be lost if we didn't get Meals on Wheels because that's what we depend on because we don't get that much a month and it's really really hard.”

It's a chance for everyone to have a seat at the table.

Mayor Carruthers says, “This just opens our eyes more to the needs of these programs and helps us evaluate more about how we maybe should start thinking about how we appropriate our funds and our budgets towards programs such as this so it's important to me and I'm glad I've gotten the opportunity to do this.”

For more information on Meals on Wheels of Northwest Michigan click here.