Antrim Co. Fire Crews Unable to Determine Cause of Shanty Creek Condo Fire

A condominium building is destroyed after a fire tore through it early Wednesday morning.

No one was hurt, but four families are displaced after the fire.

The Red Cross was brought in to help.

Several fire departments responded to the condos off Kliffendorf Drive in Schuss Village at Shanty Creek.

9&10’s Caroline Powers has more details on the fire investigation.

“It was just crazy. Every time I came back out, more fire trucks were here and an ambulance was here.”

Five fire departments on scene of a raging fire at a condo complex at Shanty Creek Resort.

It woke up people in the neighborhood.

“The woods were lit up like it was daytime. It was really going,” says John Bacca. “Fire trucks, when they got their lights up you couldn't really see much of the fire, but I could see small fire in the attic so the entire place was on fire.”

Mancelona Fire District Chief Ed Sayre says the fire started in the back, upper unit near the fire place.

“They pulled the electricity out and shut all the utilities off. There's a lot of water damage, the ceilings came down,” says Chief Sayre. “Half of it's damaged from fire, the other half was damaged from water and smoke.”

Neighbors say that looking at this damage is heartbreaking, but they are thankful that everyone was able to get out safely.

“A relief because it can get kind of frantic trying to make sure you get the fire department there quickly and then to get people out,” Chief Sayre says.

“It's bad. Bad news, but they're alive, they're safe,” says Bacca.

Volunteers with the Red Cross were on scene bright and early Wednesday morning.

“The main part is talking to them, getting their feelings out, and then once we try to talk them through the steps of the things they have to do,” says Darlene Windish, disaster assistant volunteer with American Red Cross. “They have a better outlook. It's not a total disaster. They have a road to go down now instead of just a mess.”

Fire crews were back out Wednesday afternoon and were unable to determine a cause.