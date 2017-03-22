Man Sentenced To Prison For Grand Traverse Co. Gas Station Robbe - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Man Sentenced To Prison For Grand Traverse Co. Gas Station Robbery

A man who robbed a Grand Traverse County gas station with a pellet gun before passing out at Walmart learned he will spend years in prison.

Hunter Slade was sentenced Wednesday to two and half years to ten years in prison.

In December, deputies say he robbed the Shell Gas Station in Grawn.

He was then found an hour later, passed out in Walmart.