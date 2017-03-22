Antrim Co. Prosecutor Authorizes Charges Against Man Following Scuffle With Troopers

We have an update on the scuffle between a local business owner and state police.

The Antrim County prosecutor authorized charges against Larry Sevenski.

Friday night, two Michigan State Police troopers were parked outside of Larry's Seven-Ski Inn on US 131 in Elmira.

Larry Sevenski says he went out to go talk to the troopers.

Police say 83-year-old Sevenski made a U-turn without using his signal and pulled him over.

That's when Sevenski got out of the car and started coming at a trooper.

Police say he became aggressive and they took him to the ground.

The prosecutor authorized one charge against Sevenski of assault and resisting a police officer.

He has not been arrested and is scheduled to be arraigned next week.

Sevenski got out of the hospital Tuesday after being treated for a broken nose and arm, injuries suffered from the Friday incident.