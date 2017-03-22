Nunes: Some Members of Trump Transition Team Were Under Surveillance

The president says he feels somewhat "vindicated" after reports that his personal communications may have been picked up through "incidental collection."

“I somewhat do,” said President Donald Trump. “I very much appreciated the fact they found what they found.”

House Intelligence Committee chairman David Nunes said at a news conference he discovered the potential surveillance of Mr. Trump himself while reviewing intelligence reports.

He says they all appear to be legally collected under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Nunes says the collection occurred after the November election during the transition period.

According to Nunes, none of the surveillance was related to Russia or the investigation of Russian activities.