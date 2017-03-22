Michigan State University Reports Former Gymnastics Doctor Sexua - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Michigan State University Reports Former Gymnastics Doctor Sexually Assaulted Teen Gymnast

Posted: Updated:

More details now on the sex crimes investigations tied to an former Michigan State gymnastics doctor

An investigation by Michigan State University reports Doctor Larry Nassar sexually assaulted a teen gymnast during treatments for back pain in 2000.

Lawyers for the victim released that report Tuesday night.

Nassar and Michigan State are being sued by dozens of women for sex crimes.

He’s also charged with sexually assaulting 10 girls and possessing child pornography.