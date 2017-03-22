Michigan High School Graduation, Dropout Rates Show Little Change

Michigan's high school graduation and dropout rates haven't moved much from the year before.

The four-year graduation rate was 79.65 percent in the 2015-16 school year, down slightly from 79.79 percent in the 2014-15 academic year.

The dropout rate was 8.91 percent, down from 9.12 percent.

The Michigan Center for Educational Performance and Information says more students are continuing their high school education beyond the traditional four years instead of dropping out.