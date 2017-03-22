Belgium Honors Those Killed In Brussels Terror Attack Exactly One Year Ago

A difficult day in Belgium as the city stood silent to honor the lives of those killed when terrorists struck Brussels exactly one year ago.

Thirty two people died that day, and hundreds more were injured.

Sebastien Bellin, a former basketball player who lives in Battle Creek, Michigan, was badly hurt.

He says every time he travels through the terminal he stops and defiantly stands in the same spot.

Wednesday's memorial comes as Belgium's government warned of new risks from ISIS jihadists radicalized in Europe or returning home from Iraq and Syria.