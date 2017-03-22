Sights and Sounds: Lake Michigan Waves

Several roads are closed in Isabella and Midland counties after a strong band of storms moved across the state.
A woman is dead after a car crash in Oceana County. MSP Hart Post say two cars were traveling west bound on M-20 when one of the cars hit the other from behind.
Everybody's OK after a truck slammed into a Traverse City business Thursday night. Details are still limited.
Two separate bolts of lightning hit two different homes about two miles apart Thursday morning in Harrison.
Police have determined what caused the massive fire in a London high-rise, which left 79 people dead.
A fisherman caught a live Asian carp in a Chicago waterway, about nine miles from Lake Michigan.
Parts of Northern Michigan are bailing out after skies opened to a deluge of rain. Homes are filled with water, streets turned into rivers.
Mount Pleasant is one place in the crosshairs for possible severe weather.
Dozens of people are expected in downtown Kalkaska Friday evening for a "No Hate in Kalkaska" demonstration.
In this update, a man accused of running heroin and cocaine from Detroit to Missaukee County was found guilty Thursday.
