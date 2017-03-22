House Scheduled to Vote on Bill to Repeal, Replace Affordable Care Act

Former Vice President Joe Biden joined Democrats Wednesday on the capitol steps to mark seven years since former President Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law.

The GOP bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is in uncertain territory.

The House is scheduled to vote on it Thursday, but there may not be enough support among Republicans to get it passed.

President Donald Trump stopped by a panel on women in health care, where he urged passage of the Republican's bill.

If the Republican bill does pass the House, it still faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

According to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, 24 million fewer Americans would have health insurance under the GOP plan.