Healthy Living: Running Once Again

One in every 20 Americans over the age of 50 experiences peripheral artery disease.

Clogged arteries, usually in the legs, can cause extreme pain and increase the risk for heart attack and stroke.

Now, with a new approach to leg stents, some patients not only walk again, they can run.

The drug-coated balloons, approved by the FDA in 2015, are showing good outcomes and reducing the need for repeat procedures.