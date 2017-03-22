Two Arrested On Meth-Related Charges In Wexford, Missaukee County

Traverse Narcotics Team detectives arrested two people on meth-related charges.

It started Tuesday night after TNT received a tip that meth was being made at a home in Cadillac.

Detectives found a Cadillac man walking on River Street with two duffel bags. Detectives say he had chemicals and components commonly used to make meth.

He was arrested and taken to the Wexford County Jail. Detectives search a home in Cadillac and found additional evidence.

Further investigation led deputies to make a traffic stop in Missaukee County’s Lake Township.

TNT says a Cadillac woman was found with meth and meth-making materials.

TNT says the woman told deputies she had been suffered burns from a meth lab in Cadillac.

She was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and later arrested. She was taken to the Missaukee County Jail.