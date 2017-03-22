Sears Future In Doubt After Shares Hit All-Time Low

Sears says it will likely have to shut its doors.

The news comes after company shares hit an all-time low last month.

They tumbled 5 percent before the opening bell Wednesday.

Sears' chairman and CEO's hedge fund has forwarded millions of dollars to keep the company afloat.

But with sales on a downward spiral, it is burning cash.

Sears employs 140,000 people with multiple stores in Northern Michigan.