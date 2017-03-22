Governor Rick Snyder is urging the House to OK tax incentives.
President Donald Trump signed a bill into law to dismiss VA workers "who let our veterans down."
SANE drug detectives arrested two teenagers at the end of a drug investigation in Otsego County.
We have an update on a bomb threat in Kalkaska. The sheriff says he now knows who did it.
A fisherman caught a live Asian carp in a Chicago waterway, about nine miles from Lake Michigan.
There are many incredible parks around Northern Michigan, and this one in Onaway is one of the more unique!
Several roads are closed in Isabella and Midland counties after a strong band of storms moved across the state.
A riverboat tour on Crooked River is the perfect way to experience the incredible beauty of the inland waterway.
The schedule for the 2017 Traverse City Film Festival has been released.
Police have determined what caused the massive fire in a London high-rise, which left 79 people dead.
A woman is dead after a car crash in Oceana County. MSP Hart Post say two cars were traveling west bound on M-20 when one of the cars hit the other from behind.
Everybody's OK after a truck slammed into a Traverse City business Thursday night. Details are still limited.
Two separate bolts of lightning hit two different homes about two miles apart Thursday morning in Harrison.
Mount Pleasant is one place in the crosshairs for possible severe weather.
In this update, a man accused of running heroin and cocaine from Detroit to Missaukee County was found guilty Thursday.
Two bolts of lightning struck two different Clare County homes, leaving behind destruction.
* Scattered Showers & Storms This Evening (Could Be Strong Maybe Severe In The Lower Peninsula) * Quieter Friday Afternoon * A Cooler Weekend ---------------------------- This evening: Scattered showers and storms will begin moving in and some of these storms could be on the strong and possibly severe side. The main window for these stronger storms will be 8/9 pm and into the overnight hours. They will be mainly South of Traverse City. Main threats with these storms...