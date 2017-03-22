In this week’s Grant Me Hope, we meet a sweet, busy boy with a big smile who is hoping he would be a good fit for your family.

Jonathan is only 12 years old. For the last seven years, he's been waiting patiently to find his forever family.

Jonathan likes to play basketball and football.

He enjoys building things with Legos and loves animals.

“I'd like to have a mom and dad and brother and sister, and I like animals,” says Jonathan.

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between WWTV, Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and the business community -- all working together to find foster children a forever home.

To learn more about Jonathan and many other children who are hoping to find their forever family visit mare.org or call 800-589-6273.