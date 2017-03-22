Downstate Man Admits To Having Cocaine, Driving While Visibly Impaired In Wexford Co.

A downstate man admitted to having drugs and driving under the influence in Wexford County.

State police in Wexford County noticed the man driving erratically in January and pulled the man over in Clam Lake Township.

Marquese Howard is from Grand Rapids.

Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to having cocaine and driving while visibly impaired.

Seven other counts, including assaulting an officer and having an open alcoholic drink, were dropped.

Howard could face up to four years in prison at his sentencing.