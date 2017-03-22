ISIS Claims Responsibility for Deadly London Terror Attack

ISIS has claimed responsibility for an attack that left four people dead in England's capital city.

Counterterrorism officials at London's Metropolitan Police say four people were killed in the terror incident, including a police officer and an attacker.

Investigators say a suspect used a car to run over pedestrians on one of London's busiest bridges, then crashed his vehicle into a gate outside Parliament and stabbed a police officer to death.

The attacker was then shot and killed by law enforcement.

The attacker's identity hasn't been released yet, but British Prime Minister Theresa May says he was British-born and was once investigated for extremism.

Early Thursday morning, the Islamic State group claimed the attacker as one of their 'soldiers.'

After raiding several homes Thursday morning, police have arrested eight people in connection with the attack.

The Prime Minister says the UK's terror level will remain at "severe" for the time being.

President Donald Trump spoke with the Prime Minister about the situation.

Press secretary Sean Spicer issued a statement a short time later saying, “We obviously condemn today's attack in Westminster, which the United Kingdom is treating as an act of terrorism, and we applaud the quick response that the British police and the first responders made to the situation. The victims are in our thoughts and prayers.”